BBMP auto driver among three held for theft

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Government Railway Police (GRP) have cracked A case involving the theft of a mobile phone from an individual, near Nayandahalli railway station recently, after assaulting him with stones. Three out of the six accused, including an auto driver working for the BBMP, have been nabbed.

According to a release on Monday, the other two accused are plumbers, aged 19 and 20. The incident occurred on February 6 and a case was registered at the Bengaluru City Railway Police station under Sections 395 and 202 of IPC.

The investigation team, led by Inspector Shivakumar, involved Sub-Inspector M D Purushotham and Assistant SI Muniyappa, Head Constable Anil Kumar, constables Ajith Agara and KG Sunil Kumar. ADGP Railways Bhaskar Rao and Superintendent of Railways D R Siri Gowri guided them.