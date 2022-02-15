STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru airport staffer arrested over theft of flyer’s tablet

An airport employee was arrested on charges of theft after he stealthily took a tablet computer left behind by a passenger on a flight after it reached the Bengaluru airport.  

Published: 15th February 2022 07:15 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An airport employee was arrested on charges of theft after he stealthily took a tablet computer left behind by a passenger on a flight after it reached the Bengaluru airport. The tablet belonged to an air passenger who was on a Go First flight from Jaipur to Bengaluru on February 10, said sources.

The arrested employee, Murali, was working for the ground handling agent, (service provided when aircraft is on the ground), CELEBI, they said.  Flight no. G8 807 reached Bengaluru at 6.40 am. “A little bit later, the passenger realised he had left behind his tablet on the flight. He alerted the airline. A case was filed at the Airport police station by the flyer,” said a source. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were alerted about it, he added. 

The CISF conducted random checks of all employees on the same day and nabbed the staff, the source added. Another source said that flyers often leave behind items, particularly gadgets, inside flights or at the airport, and added, “It is the duty of any employee who spots any passenger belongings to alert the airline, and they deposit it in the Lost & Found section of the airport,” he said. 

Airport police said the Samsung tablet was worth almost Rs 15,000. “It is a case of theft and he has been booked under Section 380 of IPC. We have arrested him,” said a police officer. The airline has alerted the flyer about the recovery of his tablet, and he has collected it from the police station. 

Go First airline has confirmed the incident.

