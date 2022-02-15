STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No disturbance as Bengaluru schools reopen amid hijab row

After being shut for three days, schools in the city resumed classes for Grades 9 and 10 on Monday to relative peace.

Published: 15th February 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves on campuses, in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After being shut for three days, schools in the city resumed classes for Grades 9 and 10 on Monday to relative peace. Schools, PU colleges, and degree colleges were ordered shut on February 9 as the hijab controversy spiralled.  

As a precautionary measure, the city police had been deployed at sensitive and high risk areas to prevent any untoward incident. This also included a public school in Chandra Layout where protests had erupted on Saturday by both Muslim parents and various Hindu outfits following allegations that a teacher had made derogatory remarks against Muslim students.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday had said that officials, including deputy directors of the 
Department of Public Instruction and district administration were keeping an eye on the situation across 
the state. Department of Public Instruction commissioner R Vishal had also ruled out the likelihood of trouble breaking out.

