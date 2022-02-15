PU, degree classes to resume from Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On a day schools across the state reopened, after being closed for a few days in the light of the hijab controversy, the State Government decided to reopen pre-university and degree colleges from Wednesday. College students will have to wear the uniform wherever there is a dress code.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a review meeting with Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh, Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra before arriving at the decision.

After the hijab issue started spiralling, the government announced closure of high schools and colleges for three days. However, it had extended the holidays for colleges for three more days, while high schools reopened from Monday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Minister Nagesh said they have reviewed the situation and decided to reopen PU and degree colleges as per the High Court directives. Wherever there is uniform, the High Court direction is applicable. This has to be followed as per the interim order, he said.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said parents and students want colleges to reopen and the police will be in touch with college and school principals along with management committee members to extend all support. When asked about people behind this incident, Jnanendra said there are unseen hands about which the police are collecting details. “I cannot reveal much information at this stage,” he added.