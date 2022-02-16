STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hampi by helicopter

US-based urban air mobility platform BLADE is expanding its footprint in Karnataka by launching chopper services to Hampi.

Published: 16th February 2022 06:59 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: US-based urban air mobility platform BLADE is expanding its footprint in Karnataka by launching chopper services to Hampi. The weekly by-the-seat helicopter services between Bengaluru and Hampi aims to cut the seven-hour road journey to 80 minutes. After launching Kodagu and Kabini in December 2021, Hampi is the third route in BLADE’s chopper services plan. Travellers flying into the city can board the flight from Jakkur vertiport, 20 minutes away from Kempegowda International Airport. The tickets are priced at R30,000 ++ per person, one way.

Commenting on the expansion, Payal Satish, commercial director, BLADE India said, “As a magnificent city of ruins, Hampi boasts of a rich culture and history. However, enduring long hours of road travel to and from Bangalore eats into the precious time of the travellers. This chopper service aims to mitigate this pain point and allows fliers to experience efficiency in their travel and make Hampi more accessible. ” For more details visit Fly Blade website. 

