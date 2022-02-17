Vegetable prices soar, untimely rains blamed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Although it is not the monsoon season, the prices of essential vegetables like onion, tomatoes, and potatoes in the city have soared. A kilogram of onion costs Rs 47 in Hopcoms outlets, in the retail market the price varies between Rs 50 and Rs 55.

A kg of tomatoes in Hopcoms outlet costs Rs 23 while in the retail it was priced at Rs 25/kg. Similarly, in Hopcoms, a kg of potatoes costs Rs 32, and in the retail market, it is Rs 35. The small tomatoes also cost Rs 18 in the Hopcoms outlet and Rs 20 in the retail market.

Umesh Mirji, managing director, Hopcoms, told The New Indian Express that the prices of tomatoes were slightly high because of the fresh crop. The official added that the prices will fluctuate for a few more days after which they will fall.

“The prices of onions and potatoes are rising because the production in the state was hampered due to the unprecedented and untimely rains. There is no local produce at the moment and the state is dependent on Maharashtra and Punjab. So till there is sufficient stock and local production, the prices are rising,” Mirji said.Denying that the rise in the prices was because of transportation issues, festivals or change of season, he said the reason was tight demand and supply.