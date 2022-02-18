In a first, audits done in Bengaluru's 64 layouts: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government, for the first time, has conducted land audits in 64 layouts developed by the BDA, CM Basavaraj Bommai said. The land that has been taken back in many layouts will be developed and allotted, he said. “For the first time, audits were done in 64 layouts to get all details about layout development. Now, based on that audit, the government will take up comprehensive development of the land that is taken back,” he said.

Audits of 64 layouts covering 38,380 acres were awarded to EI Technologies Private Limited on November 30, 2018. Of the 64 layouts, the audits were carried out in 62 layouts except Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout and HSR Layout 2nd stage layout. The extent of land as per final notification with regard to 62 layouts was 34,219 acres, of that land utilized for layout formation by the BDA Engineering Department was 11,884 acres and the extent of the built-up area within acquired land was 15386 acres, the CM said in the Assembly.

As much as 14,686 acres of (land in both layouts formed and not formed) was under litigation, and 2,036 was under de-notification. Vacant (bulk) land for which the notification has been done, but the award yet to be passed was 1,207 acres, and a total 1,86,390 sites were formed in 62 layouts.