STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

In a first, audits done in Bengaluru's 64 layouts: Bommai

The state government, for the first time, has conducted land audits in 64 layouts developed by the BDA, CM Basavaraj Bommai said.

Published: 18th February 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government, for the first time, has conducted land audits in 64 layouts developed by the BDA, CM Basavaraj Bommai said. The land that has been taken back in many layouts will be developed and allotted, he said. “For the first time, audits were done in 64 layouts to get all details about layout development. Now, based on that audit, the government will take up comprehensive development of the land that is taken back,” he said.

Audits of 64 layouts covering 38,380 acres were awarded to EI Technologies Private Limited on November 30, 2018. Of the 64 layouts, the audits were carried out in 62 layouts except Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout and HSR Layout 2nd stage layout. The extent of land as per final notification with regard to 62 layouts was 34,219 acres,  of that land utilized for layout formation by the BDA Engineering Department was 11,884 acres and the extent of the built-up area within acquired land was 15386 acres, the CM said in the Assembly.

As much as 14,686 acres of (land in both layouts formed and not formed) was under litigation, and 2,036 was under de-notification. Vacant (bulk) land for which the notification has been done, but the award yet to be passed was 1,207 acres, and a total 1,86,390 sites were formed in 62 layouts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai BDA Bengaluru
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp