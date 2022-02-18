STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Outer Ring Road stretch to bear Puneeth Rajkumar’s name

Responding requests from citizens, the BBMP has decided to rename a 12-km stretch of the Outer Ring Road, from Nayandahalli Junction to Bannerghatta Road, as Puneeth Rajkumar Road. 

Puneeth Rajkumar

By Express News Service

With the Palike taking the decision to rename the stretch, the matter now stands before the government for final approval. 

On Thursday, the Palike made its decision public, with signatures of BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh on the order, dated February 16, 2022. Singh had approved the proposal on February 10. Soon after the demise of Puneeth, many Bengalureans and fans of the actor asked the government that his philanthropic activities be recognised and honoured, and a road be named after him.

On December 18, the BBMP, through an advertisement, sought public opinion and objections. Over 700 people supported the proposal of the BBMP and members of many resident welfare organisations also backed the idea. However, a few members of Ambarish Abhimani Sangha demanded that the stretch be renamed after the late Rebel Star. 

