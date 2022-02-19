STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BNP members express concern over funds used to develop parks  

Members of the Bengaluru Navanirmana Party (BNP) have started a campaign, Lekka Beku, to draw attention to disproportionate investments made to develop parks in Jayanagar East.

Published: 19th February 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the Bengaluru Navanirmana Party (BNP) have started a campaign, Lekka Beku, to draw attention to disproportionate investments made to develop parks in Jayanagar East.

They said BBMP and authorities spent Rs 3 crore to create the park at Nimhans, but have not opened it for the public. The money spent on improving parks and their surroundings in Jayanagar’s ward 170 is much more than creating a new park, they pointed out.

“In all, 37 projects related to improving parks and their surroundings, worth Rs 6.55 crore, were allocated for ward 170. Of them, six projects were executed with a budget of Rs 5.57 crore in the last five years. Though the parks are in a decent condition, the budget spent does not add up to what is seen at these parks,” a BNP member said.

Also, Rs 1.5 crore was spent on ornamental grills and other works at Nimhans park. Further, Rs 99 lakh was spent on improving the park and surrounding areas. Rs 3 crore was spent on improvements at Nimhans park, which is the smallest (5,000 sqft) in the area, the member said.

Residents complained that runners do not have access to parks after 10 am or are restricted from running during regular hours.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Navanirmana Party
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp