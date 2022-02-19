BNP members express concern over funds used to develop parks  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the Bengaluru Navanirmana Party (BNP) have started a campaign, Lekka Beku, to draw attention to disproportionate investments made to develop parks in Jayanagar East.

They said BBMP and authorities spent Rs 3 crore to create the park at Nimhans, but have not opened it for the public. The money spent on improving parks and their surroundings in Jayanagar’s ward 170 is much more than creating a new park, they pointed out.

“In all, 37 projects related to improving parks and their surroundings, worth Rs 6.55 crore, were allocated for ward 170. Of them, six projects were executed with a budget of Rs 5.57 crore in the last five years. Though the parks are in a decent condition, the budget spent does not add up to what is seen at these parks,” a BNP member said.

Also, Rs 1.5 crore was spent on ornamental grills and other works at Nimhans park. Further, Rs 99 lakh was spent on improving the park and surrounding areas. Rs 3 crore was spent on improvements at Nimhans park, which is the smallest (5,000 sqft) in the area, the member said.

Residents complained that runners do not have access to parks after 10 am or are restricted from running during regular hours.