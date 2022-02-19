STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Sniff, sniff... Three CISF canines retire after stellar service

The three superheroes are —two female labradors, Pinky and Niru, and a male Golden retriever, Mamo.

Published: 19th February 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Golden retriever Mamo and labradors Pinky and Niru at their farewell on Friday

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After serving for more than a decade, three canines which were a crucial part of the Bomb Detection and Disposal squad of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport were given a fond farewell on Friday.

The three superheroes are —two female labradors, Pinky and Niru, and a male Golden retriever, Mamo.
“The three were part of the anti-sabotage team and contributed immensely towards maintaining the security of the airport. They were inducted into the security in September 2012 and have had a glorious career since then,” a senior CISF official said.

The trio have conducted anti-sabotage checks, sweeping operations and have carried out thousands of sniffing acts in connection with unattended baggage at the terminal apart from carrying out vehicle checks, the official added.

The heartwarming aspect is that two of the dogs were adopted by their respective dog handlers while the third one was adopted by a dog-friendly CISF constable at the airport. Much appreciation was showered on the trio on Friday. CISF personnel recalled the exceptional service rendered by them. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CISF Bengaluru sniffer dogs
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp