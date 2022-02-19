Sniff, sniff... Three CISF canines retire after stellar service

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After serving for more than a decade, three canines which were a crucial part of the Bomb Detection and Disposal squad of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport were given a fond farewell on Friday.

The three superheroes are —two female labradors, Pinky and Niru, and a male Golden retriever, Mamo.

“The three were part of the anti-sabotage team and contributed immensely towards maintaining the security of the airport. They were inducted into the security in September 2012 and have had a glorious career since then,” a senior CISF official said.

The trio have conducted anti-sabotage checks, sweeping operations and have carried out thousands of sniffing acts in connection with unattended baggage at the terminal apart from carrying out vehicle checks, the official added.

The heartwarming aspect is that two of the dogs were adopted by their respective dog handlers while the third one was adopted by a dog-friendly CISF constable at the airport. Much appreciation was showered on the trio on Friday. CISF personnel recalled the exceptional service rendered by them.