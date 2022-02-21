STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman accuses MLA Zameer and brother of land grab 

The court directed police to register an FIR in December, following which police registered a case on Saturday.

Published: 21st February 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 05:30 AM

Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sampigehalli police registered an FIR against former minister and Congress MLA from Chamarajpet Zameer Ahmed Khan, his brother, and others for cheating, trespass, and other offenses.

Shahista Nazeen, a resident of RT Nagar, filed a private complaint in the Seventh Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court. The court directed police to register an FIR in December, following which police registered a case on Saturday.

Nazeen has alleged that her husband and she had purchased about 5,000 sqft of land from Nazeen Khanum, MI Ateeq Khawar, MI Tareeq Anjum, and MI Fareed Ali in Chokkanahalli in two transactions, in August 2015 and March 2018. The property was registered in Gandhinagar Sub-Registrar’s office, after which her husband had left to work abroad.

“When my son and I were constructing sheds on August 4, 2021, on the site, a gang of 15-20 persons came there with bulldozers, carrying lethal weapons, and warned us to leave. They claimed the land belonged to their boss Zameer Ahmed and his brother Jameel Ahmed Khan and threatened us that no one could do anything even if they killed us.

They parked private buses on the land. When we went to inquire again on September 14, they threatened us,” the woman alleged. Sources said that Zameer and his brother had sold the land to their relative Ateeq Khawar in 2012, and Khawar sold the same to Nazeen and her husband.

The woman has accused the MLA and his brother of trying to grab the land which they have already sold. Police named Jameel Khan, Zameer Khan, Ateeq Khawar, and others as accused, and booked them for forgery for the purpose of cheating, criminal trespass, assault, public nuisance, mischief, cheating, and other offences.   

