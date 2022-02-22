STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Add forensic science course, demand RC College students

Around 30 students protested outside RC College in Gandhinagar on Sunday, appealing to the government to create a forensic science diploma course.

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

Speaking to TNIE, Mohammed Layakath, one of the protesters, said that the students wanted the course to be added following the introduction of the Scene of Crime Officer (SoCO) post by the Home Department as part of the Karnataka State Police. To be eligible, students should undertake a BSc or MSc in Forensic Science, or should have a diploma in Forensic Science after completing BSc in any combination 
of subjects.

“The post dictates that a person should have at least a diploma in forensic science, but Karnataka has no such course. Those eligible for the post are from outside Karnataka because there is no domicile certificate or Kannada test required,” he said, adding that chief minister’s office and the Home Department have been urged to introduce the course so that students from Karnataka can be eligible, but there was no response. “There are a few courses available in private colleges, but those with low income and from disadvantaged background cannot afford, and Bangalore University has no forensic diploma course,” Mohammed said.

