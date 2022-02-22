Heroin extracted over three days from Ugandan man who swallowed 70 capsules weighing 1 kg

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Ugandan national who tried to smuggle 1kg of heroin from Sharjah, in 70 capsules inside his stomach, was caught by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Kempegowda International Airport recently. He was booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropics Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested.

Informed sources said the value of the seized heroin is nearly Rs 7 crore. The man, in his 30s, is part of a three-member gang, two of whom were caught at Ahmedabad airport in the past ten days when they attempted to smuggle 2kg of heroin from Sharjah, deploying the same modus operandi.

Giving details, a source said, “Based on intelligence inputs, we detained the individual on February 16 in the Arrivals Zone of Kempegowda International Airport, after he arrived from Sharjah. While we generally carry out an x-ray in the medical centre attached to the hospital to confirm, we were sure he was ferrying

heroin due to our solid intelligence inputs, and the two incidents earlier this month.

We took him immediately to a hospital in the vicinity to carry out a CT-scan, which revealed 70 capsules inside his stomach.” The capsules totally contained 1kg of heroin. It took him three days to excrete the capsules, which were retrieved, he added.

The seizure at Bengaluru as well as the 2kgs of heroin caught from the mules in Ahmedabad on February 13 and February 15, are totally valued at nearly Rs 20 crore, another source said. The heroin seized from Bengaluru and Ahmedabad was to be transported to Delhi, said another source. This figures among the biggest seizures from a single individual made at the airport by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, he added.