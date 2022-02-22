How you can use music for better sleep hygiene

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over the last few years, there has been a surge in searches for soothing bedtime tunes for adults. As we go in and out of uncertainty and anxiety, many of us have had trouble falling or staying asleep. Many lifestyle changes, like avoiding screens before bed or cutting caffeine in the evenings, have been helpful. In addition, music has been an integral part of improved bedtime routines.

Sleep and music are deeply interconnected, and have been for many centuries now. Scientists continue to explore this connection in adults and children. In many countries, experts are starting to wonder if scientifically-designed albums could potentially be as effective and widely-used as sleeping pills.

If you’re trying to incorporate music into your bedtime routine, here are some tips that might help:

Choose unintrusive music: Play soothing music that doesn’t get you worked up emotionally. Some examples of calming music include ambient tunes, soft western classical pieces, and even steady nature sounds. Overall, there is no real consensus on the optimal kind of music you should listen to before you sleep. However, lower-tempo music is generally good to help you wind down.

Avoid songs that you have emotional reactions to: Keep your selection of music pleasant or neutral to ensure that you relax more easily. Stay away from songs that trigger strong memories or feelings; they only make it harder to fall asleep.

Avoid headphones: Earphones could damage your hearing, especially if you keep the volume too high. It can also cause an earwax buildup which leads to infections. Choose to have a small speaker and keep the sound levels soothing and not too loud.

Try lullabies: While many of us believe that lullabies and sleep music are beneficial only to babies, the truth is that music is a helpful part of sleep hygiene for all ages. Studies have shown that adults of all ages have benefited from music; it helps them fall asleep faster, improves sleep quality, and boosts sleep efficiency (which means less waking up at night). Music drowns out external noises and distractions, and helps you stay asleep. It also helps distract you from anxious thoughts.

If you’re looking to start building a sleep routine that includes music, you can start by curating your own playlist on any streaming platform. With time, you will have a better idea of what music works best for you. If you don’t know where to start, you can also use a platform-curated sleep playlist and take it from there.

Here’s to rest, relaxation, and healthy sleep routines.