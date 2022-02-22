STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Vaccination the way forward? Third wave less severe in Karnataka as very few patients experiencing post-Omicron symptoms 

Post-Covid symptoms seen in the third wave by hospitals include residual cough, slight shortness of breath, fatigue, sore throat, myalgia, headache, hair fall, etc.

Published: 22nd February 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A combination of vaccination and mild symptoms in people affected by the Omicron variant of Covid-19, has resulted in fewer patients reporting post-Covid symptoms, and the ones that do, have less severe symptoms compared to what doctors observed in the first two waves of the pandemic. 

Post-Covid symptoms seen in the third wave by hospitals include residual cough, slight shortness of breath, fatigue, sore throat, myalgia, headache, hair fall, etc.

“The third wave of Covid-19 primarily affects the upper respiratory system that causes dry cough and sore throat, which may persist long after the viral infection. The incidence of post-Covid symptoms caused by Omicron does not seem to cause a high or persistent rise in inflammatory markers in the body during infection,” said Dr Brunda MS, Consultant - Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital.

Similarly, Dr Ravindra Mehta, Chief of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Interventional Pulmonology, Apollo Speciality Hospital, said that Omicron is a throat and upper respiratory virus that has not gone below and caused pneumonia.

It also did not enter the bloodstream and cause any other complications, like previous variants. 

“There are much fewer people reporting to hospitals with post-Covid symptoms of serious nature. The cough seems to last a little longer than most other symptoms. Hence, most people are not getting admitted to hospital,” Dr Mehta added. 

Dr Shivakumar, Consultant Pulmonologist, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, too observed that fewer people are reporting post-Covid symptoms in the third wave.

“The symptoms were quite severe in the second wave because many people were diagnosed with Covid pneumonia. People who recover from severe Covid infection suffer from cryptogenic organising pneumonia, which requires medical attention,” he informed.

Dr Brunda, however, cautioned that even mild cases of Covid-19 can trigger post-Covid symptoms and follow-up care must not be ignored. 

Post-Covid symptoms can happen no matter which virus variant occurs, she said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Omicron Coronavirus COVID Vaccination
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp