Bengaluru: Woman ends life over husband’s taunts on looks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Her husband’s frequent taunts and chiding about her “ugly” looks allegedly drove a 32-year-old woman to take her own life, unable to bear his taunts anymore.

The incident occurred at DJ Halli on Monday afternoon, where the deceased Anisha lived with her husband Nizamuddin.

After Nizamuddin taunted her again on Monday afternoon, Anisha poured kerosene on herself and set herself ablaze. Neighbours doused the fire and rushed her to Victoria Hospital, but she succumbed on Tuesday.

Anisha’s aggrieved parents lodged a complaint with the DJ Halli police, who detained Nizamuddin for questioning. They have taken up a case of abetment to suicide.