KC Gen Hospital gets 1K litre oxygen plant

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday inaugurated a 1,000 litre per minute PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) oxygen plant at KC General Hospital. The plant was donated by HDFC bank. On the occasion, the minister announced that a 50-bed Pediatric ICU facility will come up at the hospital, and there is a proposal to open a new 200-bed Mother Child Health (MCH) wing.

“KC General has 2.6 kilo litres of oxygen (PSA) capacity at present, which was installed from the PM-CARES fund. We also have a liquid medical oxygen (LMO) plant of 8 kilo litres. Normally, PSA plants cater to general bed and HDU patients. For ICU and ventilator patients, we found LMO to be more useful,” Sudhakar said.

“Never before in history did we witness patients requiring so much oxygen as during the pandemic. The pandemic has taught us that we need to be ready. We have geared ourselves up and every state can now handle the pandemic in a self-sufficient manner,” he added.