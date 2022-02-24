STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anna Shotbolt takes charge as the new British Deputy High Commissioner in Bengaluru 

Published: 24th February 2022

Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford with Ambalika Banerjee. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Anna Shotbolt has taken charge in Bengaluru as the new British Deputy High Commissioner representing the UK in Karnataka and Kerala, the British Deputy High Commission said on Thursday.

She is also the Deputy Trade Commissioner Investment for South Asia.

The double-hatted role reflects the growing importance of Bengaluru and South India in UK-India ties, especially in trade and investment, an official release said.

Shotbolt succeeds Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford.

As the Head of the British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru, her role will include strengthening partnerships with the government, promoting business and trade and bolstering people-to-people relationships between Karnataka, Kerala and the UK, the release said.

"There is no better time to represent the UK in Bengaluru than now. The UK-India relationship is strong with a shared history, values and culture and I want to put Karnataka and Kerala at the heart of this partnership. My priority will be to build relationships and collaboration across government, industry and civil society to grow this relationship even further," Shotbolt said.

Comments

