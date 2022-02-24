Four private Bengaluru labs get nod for genome testing

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four private laboratories from Bengaluru are among the six from the country that have been approved by the Union Ministry of Science and Technology to conduct genome sequencing of Covid-19 samples.

Strand Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, Genotypic Technologies Pvt Ltd, Medgenome and Eurofins Genomics India Pvt Ltd have got the nod for inclusion in the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) .

“The laboratories will be required to clearly indicate the source of funding for undertaking sequencing activities. Samples will be routed and reported via an INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratory (IGSL),” said an official statement from the Department of Biotechnology. The other two labs approved are CARINGdx, Mahajan Imaging Pvt Ltd, New Delhi and Neuberg Supratech Reference Labs Pvt Ltd, Ahmedabad.

Karnataka crosses 10 crore vax doses

Bengaluru: Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar announced that Karnataka crossed 10 crore Covid vaccine doses on Wednesday. "It took us one year and 39 days to achieve this milestone. While the first dose coverage is 100 per cent, the second dose coverage is at 93 per cent of the target population," Dr Sudhakar said.