STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Four private Bengaluru labs get nod for genome testing

“The laboratories will be required to clearly indicate the source of funding for undertaking sequencing activities.

Published: 24th February 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

genome sequencing

A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four private laboratories from Bengaluru are among the six from the country that have been approved by the Union Ministry of Science and Technology to conduct genome sequencing of Covid-19 samples. 

Strand Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, Genotypic Technologies Pvt Ltd, Medgenome and Eurofins Genomics India Pvt Ltd  have got the nod for inclusion in the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) .

“The laboratories will be required to clearly indicate the source of funding for undertaking sequencing activities. Samples will be routed and reported via an INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratory (IGSL),” said an official statement from the Department of Biotechnology. The other two labs approved are CARINGdx, Mahajan Imaging Pvt Ltd, New Delhi and Neuberg Supratech Reference Labs Pvt Ltd, Ahmedabad. 

Karnataka crosses 10 crore vax doses
Bengaluru: Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar announced that Karnataka crossed 10 crore Covid vaccine doses on Wednesday. "It took us one year and 39 days to achieve this milestone. While the first dose coverage is 100 per cent, the second dose coverage is at 93 per cent of the target population," Dr Sudhakar said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
genome testing bengaluru COVID 19
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp