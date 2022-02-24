Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa’s bail order on Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city court has reserved the order on the bail petition filed by actor-activist Chetan Kumar Ahimsa till Friday. The Seshadripuram police, on Tuesday, had arrested the actor on charges of intentional insult to provoke breach of the peace and promoting enmity, hatred, or ill-will between classes, after registering a suo motu case for tweeting against a Karnataka High Court judge who is part of the three-judge bench hearing a batch of petitions on the hijab issue.

Chetan was produced before the magistrate at the latter’s residence at around 1.30 am on Wednesday and his counsel’s moved a bail petition. The magistrate ordered to remand him in judicial custody for 14 days and the actor was shifted to Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara.

Meanwhile, the public prosecutor filed objections against the bail petition filed by the actor. The court heard arguments of the prosecutor and the defence counsel, before adjourning the hearing till Friday, reserving the order on the bail petition.