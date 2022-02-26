STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman kills grandmother accidentally, hangs self

A senior police officer said around 4.30 pm, Mamatha quarrelled with Jayamma over an issue, and she might have pushed her grandmother against a wall.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old woman hanged herself after she accidentally shoved her grandmother against a wall leading to the latter’s death at their house in Jnanabharati on Thursday evening. The deceased are Jayamma (70) and Mamatha (25), a BCom graduate, both residents of Maruthi Layout.

A senior police officer said around 4.30 pm, Mamatha quarrelled with Jayamma over an issue, and she might have pushed her grandmother against a wall. Jayamma started bleeding and collapsed. Shocked to see her dead, Mamatha locked herself in the bedroom and ended her life.

The incident came to light after Mamatha’s brother Chetan returned from work and found the bodies. He alerted the Jnanabharathi police who shifted the bodies for autopsy after a spot inquest. Preliminary investigation revealed that Mamatha was in depression after her 3-month-old child died due to a health issue. Her husband Manjunath, who runs a shop, was taking care of her well. A case has been registered, police said.

