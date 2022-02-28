STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

South Western Railway says won’t axe trees at Malleswaram station

There are fears that the roots are growing underneath the tracks which might impact the safety of trains and passengers.

Published: 28th February 2022 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

Tree Cutting

For representational purposes

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amidst rumours that three 150-year-old trees at Malleswaram railway station will be axed, former environmental secretary and ex-chief conservator of forests, Dr. AN Yellappa Reddy, has suggested root surgery as a solution.

File picture of station

South Western Railway (SWR) authorities have denied any plan of cutting down the trees. “The trees will not be cut. There are concerns about overhanging branches interfering with the overhead line, and passengers being hit by branches. So, we’re trimming the branches to resolve the issue,” said Dr. Krishna Reddy, PRO, Bengaluru division, SWR. 

However, residents said that documents with the Karnataka Forest Department have surfaced which showed that permission for cutting trees was asked for, and granted to SWR. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) must also give its approval.

A document from the forest department showed that the assistant divisional manager had sought permission for felling the trees as “the trees have overgrown and their roots are damaging the cement platform, creating a threat perception among passengers and railway personnel besides endangering the movement of trains.” 

There are fears that the roots are growing underneath the tracks which might impact the safety of trains and passengers. Arvind Dwarakanath, a resident and Active Mobility Councillor for Malleswaram, said that the station is seldom used. “There has to be technology that can be used to resolve issues like these. If it weren’t for the residents protesting, they would have simply commissioned someone to cut the trees,” he told TNIE.

Reddy, chairman of the Bangalore Environment Trust, said, “Roots of raintrees do have a tendency to rise to the surface due to lack of water. However, it can be fixed by conducting root surgery which might be more labour-intensive.” 

Root surgery navigates and trims roots to prevent them from causing structural damage to their surroundings. “The procedure has been successfully done in Bengaluru earlier,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tree cutting Malleswaram Railway Station Bengaluru Root surgery South Western Railway
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp