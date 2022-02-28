STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two techies killed in Bengaluru as speeding car rams bike

In a hit-and-run incident, two software engineers died after a speeding car crashed into their bike at Byatarayanapura Service Road near Hebbal on Saturday night.

Published: 28th February 2022 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a hit-and-run incident, two software engineers died after a speeding car crashed into their bike at Byatarayanapura Service Road near Hebbal on Saturday night. The deceased have been identified as Kiran (23) and his cousin Yatish (24). They were working with an IT company in the city.

A senior police officer said Yatish, who hails from Holalkere in Chitradurga, had come to his cousin Kiran’s house in Amruthahalli and they went for a joy ride on the latter’s new Royal Enfield bike. A speeding car coming from Kodigehalli junction knocked down their bike and they sustained severe head injuries.

Passers-by rushed them to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead. The car driver sped away soon after the accident and Hebbal traffic police are on the lookout. Kiran was riding the bike and the duo were not wearing helmets, the officer said.

Comments

