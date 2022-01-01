New year, new hope for Bengalureans

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Will the New Year bring with it something to look forward to? That’s what popular Bengalureans are hoping for in 2022 after two years of stress, thanks to the ongoing pandemic. Like everyone else, filmmaker Rajaram Rajendran wishfully hopes that the year will wipe away Covid. “The last couple of years has been a roller coaster ride. I hope we can put all that happened behind us. I just want to keep the endless learning going and hope to constantly do better work than before,” adds the filmmaker, who is working on the double to complete his new short film by February.

Actor Gouri Kishan only wants to go with the flow and hopes to travel without the worry of Covid. “Personally, I have signed up for many film projects and I don’t want another lockdown to hamper it,” says the 22-year-old.

To this, Sandalwood actor Dhanya Ramkumar, who hopes for an organic decline in the number of Covid cases, says, “We can’t get into a situation again where the livelihoods of people are affected.”

Agrees DJ Ritu VK who adds that the years 2020 and 2021 have brought with them uncertainty. “As artistes, we have struggled. We just can’t afford anymore lockdowns. We’ve dealt with enough already,” she says, adding, “I don’t want to just play at gigs but also be able to host them and collaborate with other artistes. I want to make the most of the year, especially to make up for the lost time.”

Bike racer and television personality Aravind KP looks forward to adventure in 2022. In fact, he has a bike race scheduled in France and Morocco in February and March, respectively. “This year, I have decided to complete some of my unfinished races and travel expeditions. I just want to be myself,” he says.

Being optimistic is city-based rapper SIRI’s motto for 2022. “The last year was a mix of highs and lows – more lows for me. I do not want to repeat certain things in 2022 which brought negativity in my life,” says SIRI, who has joined Kalaripayattu classes and plans on being more fit.

Co-founder of Zerodha and True Beacon Nikhil Kamath is practical about this year which will come with its own set of challenges. “If it’s Covid, we are better equipped to handle the situation. Infrastructure like traffic, education, and entertainment in the city needs to improve,” he says.