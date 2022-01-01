STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

New year, new hope for Bengalureans

Better health, no lockdowns, and safe travels. Young city celebs have their fingers crossed about 2022 after two years of uncertainty

Published: 01st January 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Will the New Year bring with it something to look forward to? That’s what popular Bengalureans are hoping for in 2022 after two years of stress, thanks to the ongoing pandemic. Like everyone else, filmmaker Rajaram Rajendran wishfully hopes that the year will wipe away Covid. “The last couple of years has been a roller coaster ride. I hope we can put all that happened behind us. I just want to keep the endless learning going and hope to constantly do better work than before,” adds the filmmaker, who is working on the double to complete his new short film by February. 

Actor Gouri Kishan only wants to go with the flow and hopes to travel without the worry of Covid. “Personally, I have signed up for many film projects and I don’t want another lockdown to hamper it,” says the 22-year-old. 

To this, Sandalwood actor Dhanya Ramkumar, who hopes for an organic decline in the number of Covid cases, says, “We can’t get into a situation again where the livelihoods of people are affected.”

Agrees DJ Ritu VK who adds that the years 2020 and 2021 have brought with them uncertainty. “As artistes, we have struggled. We just can’t afford anymore lockdowns. We’ve dealt with enough already,” she says, adding, “I don’t want to just play at gigs but also be able to host them and collaborate with other artistes. I want to make the most of the year, especially to make up for the lost time.”  

Bike racer and television personality Aravind KP looks forward to adventure in 2022. In fact, he has a bike race scheduled in France and Morocco in February and March, respectively. “This year, I have decided to complete some of my unfinished races and travel expeditions. I just want to be myself,” he says. 

Being optimistic is city-based rapper SIRI’s motto for 2022. “The last year was a mix of highs and lows – more lows for me. I do not want to repeat certain things in 2022 which brought negativity in my life,” says SIRI, who has joined Kalaripayattu classes and plans on being more fit. 

Co-founder of Zerodha and True Beacon Nikhil Kamath is practical about this year which will come with its own set of challenges. “If it’s Covid, we are better equipped to handle the situation. Infrastructure like traffic, education, and entertainment in the city needs to improve,” he says. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp