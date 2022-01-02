318 vehicles seized in Bengaluru for violating night curfew rules

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: City police seized as many as 318 vehicles for violating night curfew norms on New Year’s eve. “The seized vehicles include 280 two-wheelers, 28 four-wheelers and 10 three-wheelers. The motorists were roaming without any purpose beyond the night curfew deadline,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, Ramanagara police arrested a resort owner for allowing people to camp in his property. According to the police, the resort owner had permitted more than 400 people, including children, to use the resort. Tents were also erected outside the resort. Police rushed to the spot and warned the public to vacate or face legal action. The resort owner, Swamy, was booked under the Disaster Management Act.