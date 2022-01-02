STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

318 vehicles seized in Bengaluru for violating night curfew rules

Meanwhile, Ramanagara police arrested a resort owner for allowing people to camp in his property.

Published: 02nd January 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Police fine, traffic violation
By Express News Service

BENGALURU: City police seized as many as 318 vehicles for violating night curfew norms on New Year’s eve. “The seized vehicles include 280 two-wheelers, 28 four-wheelers and 10 three-wheelers. The motorists were roaming without any purpose beyond the night curfew deadline,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, Ramanagara police arrested a resort owner for allowing people to camp in his property. According to the police, the resort owner had permitted more than 400 people, including children, to use the resort. Tents were also erected outside the resort. Police rushed to the spot and warned the public to vacate or face legal action. The resort owner, Swamy, was booked under the Disaster Management Act. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
night curfew Bengaluru
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp