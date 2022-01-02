Bommai to discuss Bengaluru's development on Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is scheduled to hold a meeting on Sunday with his Cabinet colleagues who represent Bengaluru in the Assembly. The CM is expected to discuss the development of the IT capital and implementation of several projects which were put on the backburner.

Ministers V Somanna, Dr C N Ashwatha Narayan, S T Somashekar, Byrati Basavaraju, R Ashoka, K Gopalaiah and Muniratna will be taking part in the meeting at CM’s home office ‘Krishna’ at 10 am. Parliament members, legislators from different parties and the officers concerned will take part virtually.

The meeting is to send a clear message that the Bharatiya Janata Party dispensation in the state is giving utmost importance for the development of the IT capital, it is being said. Pending projects including the Cauvery Phase-IV, to provide drinking water to 110 villages under the BBMP jurisdiction will be discussed, according to sources.

The filling of potholes and an elevated road towards Kempegowda international airport may also figure in the discussions, they added.The meeting is crucial for the BJP ahead of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike polls, and also the Congress, which has planned a 75-km padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru over the issue of implementing the Mekedatu drinking water project.