Bengaluru's Kempegowda Layout allottees group writes to PM seeking infra development

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

Bengaluru: The Nadaprabhu Progressive Front on Sunday, January 2, 2022, penned a letter to the Prime Minister seeking his intervention as well as compensation over the lack of infrastructure development in the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout being formed by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

Highlighting their grievances, the letter said the site allotted in two phases, in December 2016 and March 2018, still lacked basic amenities. “The sites are in a very bad condition and not fit for construction,” it said.

Written by Front convenors Dr Padma Prasad and Sham Jujare on behalf of 430 allottees, the majority of whom are in Block 4 and Block 6 along with a few from other Blocks, the letter pointed out that the price of the sites was fixed between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 86 lakh based on the dimensions. “The allottees are paying interest on this huge loan running into lakhs. The Layout is under the ambit of RERA. Our organisation have repeatedly appealed to BDA on behalf of the allottees and to the Karnataka government to complete basic infrastructure here so that homes could be built,” they said. “It is most unfortunate that our pleas and appeals are not heard,” the forum alleged.

Appealing to the PM to intervene to redress their grievances, it said, “We also appeal to your good offices to see how the allottees can be compensated for the inordinate delay in providing us with the basic infrastructure by BDA which has failed.”

Asked to respond to the issue, a top BDA official told TNIE that it has informed the Real Estate Regulatory Authority of Karnataka during a recent hearing that the infrastructure will be in place by December this year. “COVID impacted our work for seven months, this was followed by a ban on bringing in material from quarry sites and then the unprecedented rains in the City. All these aspects delayed the completion of the project. We have explained it to RERA and in our next hearing on January 15, 2022, RERA is likely to give its verdict on our request.”