Schools, colleges in Bengaluru gear up as COVID vaccine drive for 15-18 age group begins

Monitoring and supervision by district and taluk-level officers of both health and education departments will be done to ensure quality implementation.

Published: 03rd January 2022 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A little less than a year after the COVID-19 vaccine was launched for adults (January 16, 2021), the paediatric COVID-19 vaccine drive is set to take off on Monday. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the drive at 9.30am at BBMP Higher Primary and Pre-University College, Bairaveshwara Nagar, Moodalapalya.

Karnataka intends to reach an estimated 31,75,000 children between the ages of 15 and 18 years (those born in or before 2007). The target for the launch day is 6,38,891 in 4,160 session sites. Schools and colleges will be the vaccination centres.

“There are around 6,000 schools in Bengaluru and on Monday, we will inaugurate the COVID-19 vaccine drive for children in 280 schools. The target for Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike region is around 40,000 kids. Supporting infrastructure will be provided by the schools,” said BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

All districts have planned a launch by district-in-charge ministers, and taluk launch by MLAs. With an existing stock of 16lakh doses of Covaxin, all districts have geared up with micro plans, logistics, staff etc.

A press note by the health department said vaccination will be conducted free of cost at all government vaccination centres, and that vaccination for children with any comorbidities will be carried out in the health facility under the supervision of a medical officer.

"Children who miss their vaccination on session days at schools or colleges will be directed to nearby health centres for vaccination. Children can download their vaccination certificates from the Co-WIN portal. Schools conducting online classes can fix a day for vaccination and children have to be called on that day to avail the dose," the press note said.

School dropouts will be mobilised to government hospitals with the support of the labour department, RDPR and urban development department. The Centre will dispatch the required Covaxin doses in a day or two.

Monitoring and supervision by district and taluk-level officers of both health and education departments will be done to ensure quality implementation. The Indian Academy of Pediatrics and private pediatricians have been requested to support the drive and in allaying anxiety and apprehension.

