Bulli Bai case: Bengaluru CP says City police have no information on arrest of 21-year-old by Mumbai Police

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru City police on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, denied information on the alleged arrest of a 21-year-old engineering student from the city by the Mumbai police in the controversial ‘Bulli Bai’ case targeting prominent Muslim women and portraying them in a highly derogatory manner on the now-deleted portal.



Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told TNIE they have no knowledge about the Mumbai police's action in the case. “They neither informed us nor did they seek any help. We don’t know who they have detained or arrested from the city,” said the top cop.

The Mumbai police on Monday evening had stated that they have detained a 21-year-old student from Bengaluru for allegedly sharing the content of the obnoxious Internet platform through his Twitter handle. They said he is being questioned by officers of the cyber police station of Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch.

On January 1, news of ‘Bulli Bai’ spread on social media, which is a clone of the ‘Sulli Deals’ app that had surfaced in July last year targeting and portraying prominent Muslim women in an objectionable manner.

Mumbai Police acted based on an FIR after a complaint was filed by one of the victims against the developers of the platform and those who shared it online. The Delhi Police have also sought details from the ‘GitHub’ platform about the developer of the objectionable content and have asked Twitter to block and remove it. The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) - India’s nodal agency to monitor and combat cyber security threats is coordinating with the police teams.