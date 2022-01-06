Bengaluru woman sets fire to kids before killing herself

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Depressed over health issues, a 27-year old woman set fire to her two kids before killing herself in Gollahalli in Bengaluru's Doddaballapur rural. The incident took place on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, and they succumbed to death in Victoria hospital on Thursday.

Sources also said she was upset after a fight the couple had when her husband did not take her for a dinner over the weekend. But the police ruled it.

The deceased woman has been identified as Sandhya S. She was reportedly suffering from depression due to health issues and she poured petrol on her children Kusuma, (4) and Rohit, (2).

A senior police officer said Sandhya married Srikanth a few years ago and Srikanth runs a mobile service centre in the town. She was reportedly suffering from severe health issues which led her to depression.

On Tuesday afternoon she set fire to her kids before setting herself ablaze. The neighbours who noticed the family rescued them and shifted them to Victoria Hospital where three of them succumbed due to severe burn injuries.

She left no suicide note. Doddaballapura rural interrogated Srikanth. Sandhya's parents did not make any allegations against him.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and further investigations are on.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)