STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru woman sets fire to kids before killing herself

The woman was reportedly suffering from severe health issues which led her to depression.

Published: 06th January 2022 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representation. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Depressed over health issues, a 27-year old woman set fire to her two kids before killing herself in Gollahalli in Bengaluru's Doddaballapur rural. The incident took place on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, and they succumbed to death in Victoria hospital on Thursday.

Sources also said she was upset after a fight the couple had when her husband did not take her for a dinner over the weekend. But the police ruled it.

The deceased woman has been identified as Sandhya S. She was reportedly suffering from depression due to health issues and she poured petrol on her children Kusuma, (4) and Rohit, (2).

A senior police officer said Sandhya married Srikanth a few years ago and Srikanth runs a mobile service centre in the town. She was reportedly suffering from severe health issues which led her to depression.

On Tuesday afternoon she set fire to her kids before setting herself ablaze. The neighbours who noticed the family rescued them and shifted them to Victoria Hospital where three of them succumbed due to severe burn injuries.

She left no suicide note. Doddaballapura rural interrogated Srikanth. Sandhya's parents did not make any allegations against him.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and further investigations are on.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Gollahalli Doddaballapur Bengaluru suicides Suicide helpline Mental health services Bengaluru
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp