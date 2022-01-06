STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Prayer’ in class: Parent accuses teacher, school takes action

After a video posted by a parent went viral on Twitter, Orchid The International School has begun legal proceedings against him.

Representational Image (File photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a video posted by a parent went viral on Twitter, Orchid The International School has begun legal proceedings against him. The viral video claimed that a teacher in the school had asked students to pray to Allah during a mathematics class.

The school, situated in BTM Layout, launched an investigation into the incident on Wednesday and released a statement, saying the allegations are baseless. “Management has spoken in detail to the parent, enquired with the accused teacher, checked CCTV footage and spoken to parents of students in the same class,” representatives from the school said. 

According to the statement, the school investigated the allegation and is alleging, in return, that the teacher has been wrongfully accused, with no other parent or student is corroborating the story of the accuser.
The video was posted on Twitter on Tuesday, where it gained traction and went viral on Wednesday. In the video, a second grade student of Orchid The International School, BTM Layout, was recorded by her parent, alleging that a teacher had forced the students to pray to Allah.

“She had asked us to form our hands in the shape of a bowl and put them over our eyes, if we didn’t, she’d yell at us,” the child alleged in the video. “The alleged action of eye palming exercise, spoken about in the video, is an activity called two minutes eye exercise (TMEE) conducted during online class sessions,” the school has said.

After the video went viral, a few people had visited the school and demanded that the teacher be fired immediately. The parent had previously brought the incident to the notice of the school, but according to school authorities, had circulated the video on WhatsApp before any action or investigation took place.

