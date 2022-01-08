Greenery and resting pods will mark Bengaluru metro rail’s Banashankari skywalk 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A foot over-bridge that will connect the landmark Banashankari temple, its metro station and the Transit Traffic Management Centre of BMTC here has been unveiled by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Friday. When ready, it would emerge as a green space with resting spots for the public.

As per the document made public on the BMRCL website, the skywalk will ensure smooth vehicular flow, designated bus stops, and safe access for pedestrians and space for street vendors. “By directly connecting the metro station and bus stand to pedestrians from the other side of the street the skywalk will provide a safe access to commuters from the TTMC and Metro station,” it said.

The skywalk will connect and enhance the pedestrian experience of the junction both on the ground and in the air, the proposal by BMRCL states. “Setting this apart from the regular FOBs, this Skywalk will be a vibrant public space filled with greenery and resting pods,” it added.

The Banashankari junction is heavy traffic and busy intersection in the city that is constantly teeming with activity all through the day. At present this junction is a nightmare for the public with oddly shaped traffic Islands and pedestrian crossings that lead nowhere. “The junction is a nightmare for pedestrians who have to navigate through heavy bus and vehicular movement. The people buying vegetables and fruits from the vendors have to do so in the middle of the road with their back to the traffic,” the report added.

Caption: The TTMC seen in pic will be linked with the Metro station here and the temple as per BMRCL's skywalk plan.