Spirit sans alcohol

Balakrishnan Subramanyan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Zero-alcohol drinks, sometimes also called sober or temperance drinks are slowly but surely gaining popularity, both for home bartenders as well as in regular bars. Some interesting trends in last one year of pandemic and the year ahead are: Sober-curious people – Those who are intrigued by the full spectrum of low and zero-alcohol cocktails and desire a broader portfolio of choices — are set to increase in number through 2022, with new mindsets driving the continued growth of zero-alcohol cocktails.

Nielsen CGA research reveals evidence of the trend for sober-curiosity globally, with their survey showing 58 per cent of people drinking more zero or low alcohol than a year ago and 79 per cent eager to introduce more zero and low-alcohol options. Post-pandemic, people are mindful of health and what they drink, especially Gen Z s and millennials. Alcohol maybe illegal in some countries or states which drives alternate healthy options. Technology and research have helped to develop zero-alcohol spirits that have similar mouthfeel and aroma like alcohol equivalent. A lot of people are teetotallers and still want to join friends for a drink and be social active, so they need choice and options for zero-alcohol. Regular bars are leveraging zero- alcohol spirits and liqueurs as a substitute for alcohol equivalent yet have an option to make low-alcohol cocktails, without compromising on the taste. People can experiment with zero-alcohol versions of a drink or a cocktail to see if they like it before trying the same in an alcoholic avatar. It’s the ideal option for the “designated driver”.

Some of the drinks available in the market are so close to alcoholic drinks in their taste that they have won awards in blind tastings while competing with alcoholic drinks. That should certainly sway the skeptics and bring credibility. You would be surprised to know that zero-alcoholic beverages which have currently been developed to mimic those with alcoholic content include single malt whiskies, gin, beers, bitters in different flavours, cocktails like Negroni, fortified wines like Vermouth, Liqueurs, and a whole host of mixed and straight drinks.

To get you off to a start, here are some cocktail recipes that you can try with these spirits. In these cocktail recipes, the liquor can be substituted with zero-alcohol spirits.

Amaro Manhattan

Rye/ Bourbon whiskey - 60 ml

Sakurafresh Amaro Italiano Liqueur (Zero Alcohol) 30 ml

Better Than Bitters- Aromatic Bitters XI - 2 drops

Procedure

Stir all ingredients with ice. Strain into a cocktail glass.

Garnish with a maraschino cherry

Plum Margarita (Zero alcohol)

Reposado Spirit (Zero Alcohol) - 60 ml

Plum tart - 15 ml

Fresh lime juice- 5 ml

Procedure

Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a plum fan.

Garibaldi

Italian Red Bitter Liqueur (Zero Alcohol) – 60 ml

Orange Juice – 60 ml

Foaming Agent – 1 drop

Procedure

Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain into a highball glass.

Elderflower Spritz Gin - 60 ml

Elderflower Tonic Water - 120 ml

Lime Juice - 10 ml

Procedure

Stir all ingredients with ice. Strain into a Balloon Wine Glass. Garnish with Purple Orchid Flower