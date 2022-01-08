STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three techies, teacher from Kerala killed after speeding truck rams into car in Bengaluru

The truck rammed into the car and then collided with three other cars and a container lorry

Published: 08th January 2022 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

Reckless driving from the truck driver has been blamed for the accident (Image used for representational purposes)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three techies and a teacher were killed after a speeding truck crashed into four cars and a container lorry on NICE road in Kanakapura on Friday night. Five others were injured in the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Abhilash (25), Mohammed Fazil (25), Shilpa (30) and another woman whose identity is yet to be ascertained. All were natives of Kerala.

A senior police officer said that the incident occurred around 9.45pm and the four were inside a Wagon R car heading towards Kanakapura from Bannerghatta road.

Meanwhile, a speeding truck from Tamil Nadu rammed the car and then collided with three other cars and a container lorry. The driver of the truck ran away from the spot while the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were treated as outpatients.

Kumaraswamy Layout traffic police rushed to the spot and seized all the vehicles to clear the NICE road where traffic was affected for a while. Reckless driving from the truck driver has been blamed for the accident and further investigations are on.

