One held for blackmailing Karnataka Co-operation minister's son

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city police on Saturday arrested a 22-year-old son of a famous astrologer for an alleged blackmail case. The suspect made a call to Co-operation Minister ST Somashekar's son, threatening to sleazy video clips on social media if he failed to cough up Rs 1 crore.

Based on a complaint filed by the minister's son Nishanth, the Cybercrime police tracked down the suspect Rahul Bhat who had demanded Rs 1 crore from the minister.

Rahul Bhat is the son of a well-known astrologer and a resident of RT Nagar.

Somashekar told the media that the accused had contacted the PA and two of his family members to threaten that it was the last chance and they would upload a video on social media. It was an international call and was received three times.

He claimed that it is a deep-rooted conspiracy to scuttle my political growth and my son Nishanth is "innocent."

The police are on the lookout for other suspects in the case including the daughter of a politician to ascertain the conspiracy behind it.