Resting pods, greenery on Banashankari skywalk  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Foot Over Bridge connecting the landmark Banashankari temple with the Metro station and Transit Traffic Management Centre of BMTC was unveiled by Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) on Friday. The bridge will be readied as a green space with resting spots for the public.

The skywalk will help in smooth vehicular flow, safe access for pedestrians, and space for street vendors. “By connecting the Metro station and bus stand to the other side of the street, the skywalk will provide safe access to commuters from the TTMC and Metro station,” mentioned a BMRCL document. “Setting this apart from regular FOBs, this skywalk will be a vibrant public space filled with greenery and resting pods,” it added.

The Banashankari junction is a busy intersection in the city, teeming with activity all through the day. Currently, the junction is a nightmare for the public with odd-shaped traffic islands and ill-planned pedestrian crossings.