STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Tradition & a twist

With Covid cases on the rise, wedding parties are sending over festive fare to guests attending virtually to ensure they too can partake in the celebrations

Published: 10th January 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Marriage, wedding

Representational Image (Photo | Vivaha by Ginger Films)

By Anila Kurian
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vidhi Chauhan and Karan T had been waiting to tie the knot since February 2021, but the pandemic kept ruining their plans. Finally, in December, they decided to go ahead with only close friends and family in attendance. All the other well-wishers attended the wedding virtually. While this is not new, what made their wedding slightly different was their decision to send their ‘maduve oota’ to those who couldn’t be present.

Vishal Gupta

With the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country once again, weddings are seeing a twist these days. Chauhan says, “We would have loved to have waited for things to get better but there’s a new surprise each time. We didn’t want to wait any longer to start our lives together, so we felt it’s best to go ahead with a home wedding. And since we wanted those attending the wedding virtually to partake in the celebrations, we felt that sending food would bring everyone together.” 

So when the rituals concluded, a traditional fare complete with desserts had reached the guests’ homes. This has become the new norm, says Vishal Gupta, founder and director of The Creative Kitchen. “Depending on the host, we arrange for meal boxes. We have done a few of them since the first wave,” says Gupta, who also saw a wedding anniversary party opt for home delivery of food. 

“As these are deliveries, we have to ensure that there’s a lot of thought put into the packaging of the food. Depending on the cuisine, we’ll have to either plan it in a microwaveable box and provide cutlery so that they don’t have to get up each time. In the case of chaats, all the dry and wet ingredients are packed separately. We’ve even delivered cocktail and mocktail mixers for guests,” he says.

Caterers are tying up with third-party delivery partners to execute this. However, bigger companies like the Taj West End have their own services. Chef Sandip Narang, executive chef of the star property, says, “With the pandemic, we have brought in a lot of innovations and creative thinking, keeping in mind the safety of our guests. We have done several weddings where we have sent out Khow Suey, Galouti Kebab, Baigan Saraf, Pasta, Gulkand Rasmalai ordered through our in-house food delivery platform.”

Narang agrees with Gupta about the effort that goes into the presentation and packaging. “Re-heating instructions and allergens are sent with every food order so that the guests can enjoy the meal in the right manner. The entire packing has zero plastic. The idea is to ensure that food is easy to travel and not messy,” he explains.

Sending only sweets and hampers are also a trend at weddings now. According to Bhim Mandal, co-owner of Heera Caterers, one of his clients, a Sindhi, had ordered about 2,000 rasmalais to be sent over to the guests in clay pots. “He had invited about 30 guests to the wedding at his house and everyone else attended it online,” Mandal says, adding that hampers with a variety of sweets is also common now.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Marriage Virtual marriages wedding mealbox home delivery
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp