Five days isolation for asymptomatic health workers in Bengaluru

Ranjani Madhavan

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite healthcare workers testing positive in large numbers, especially in Bengaluru, the state Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended reduction in isolation period from seven to five days. This applies to asymptomatic health workers below 60 years, without comorbidities and those who are fully vaccinated, in a bid to ensure continuity of medical services.

This was discussed at the TAC committee meeting on Sunday. The workers will be strictly monitored for those five days, as per state protocol. “If they remain asymptomatic for the next five days, they can report back to work. However, subsequently they shall strictly follow double masking and other Covid-19 protocol. Health workers who are symptomatic shall follow the state protocol of seven days isolation.

Hotel CCCS shall be established and linked to hospitals to facilitate smooth, immediate transfer of affected healthcare workers. The cost of hotel CCCs shall be borne by the institution,” the proceedings of the meeting read. It noted that during the second wave, affected healthcare workers paid their hotel CCC bills and this had dampened their spirit.

TAC recommended a designated Covid-19 hospital with ICU facility for maternity and paediatric services. This needs to be urgently activated in BBMP areas as these patients account for about 80% of the cases in the state. The committee also looked at private hospitals with less than 30 beds, which are smaller centres and are generally not recommended to admit severe Covid patients. They are to be referred to bigger hospitals.

It also advised against allowing exemption from protocols of testing and quarantine at airports for players and officials from high-risk countries, at the upcoming Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association tournament.

After assurance by KSLTA on measures such as bio bubble for players, periodic testing, the committee said the tournament may be permitted, provided they comply with national and state COVID-19 guidelines, the tournament is without spectators, strict enforcement of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour including full vaccination certificate, negative RT-PCR report, which will be valid for a fortnight.

"The incidence of COVID -19 is on a steep rise in the state and more so in Bengaluru. About 9000+ new cases were reported in Bangalore Urban on January 9. According to GOI –DST backed IIT, Sutra model and as per the current trends the cases are expected to peak in February 2022 in India and Bengaluru appears to be no exception for it. Presently Bengaluru is the epicentre of COVID -19 in the state with the weekly TPR of over 6.4% and as a result, there are night curfews, weekend curfews and a lot of other public restrictions," the committee highlighted.