Six die as lorry topples on three vehicles at Mysuru-Bengaluru highway

Six people, including two women, were killed after a lorry fell on the two cars and a two-wheeler in Kumbalgod on the busy Mysuru-Bengaluru highway, on Monday evening.

Published: 11th January 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 05:34 AM

Passersby try to rescue survivours from a car on which a tipper lorry toppled over on Mysuru-Bengaluru highway on Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Six people, including two women, were killed after a lorry fell on the two cars and a two-wheeler in Kumbalgod on the busy Mysuru-Bengaluru highway, on Monday evening. Rash driving by the lorry driver is said to be the reason for the mishap.

The deceased have been identified as Nikita Rani, Veenamma, Indra Kumar, Keerthi Kumar, Jitin B George, and TJ Jayaprakash. While Nikita Rani, Veenamma, Indra Kumar, and Keerthi Kumar, were travelling in a car, Jayaprakash, an employee of an automobile company was in the other car. George, who hails from Kerala, was going on his two-wheeler.

The incident occurred at 6.15 pm when a lorry laden with tons of crushed stones allegedly hit a divider. As the driver lost control, the lorry fell on the two cars and a bike moving next to it. Due to the impact, four sitting in a car and the biker were killed on the spot, while Jayaprakash, who was in the other car, died on the way to a hospital. Police said 3-4 others have sustained injuries in the incident.

Due to the accident, traffic on the busy road came to a standstill. The Kumbalgod police rushed to the spot while a crane was pressed into service to remove vehicles involved in the accident from the road. A case has been registered.

