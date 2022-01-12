Govt doing its bit in Covid fight, now it’s people’s turn: BBMP chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Going by the present situation when Covid cases are on the rise, the government is looking at all angles and taking everyone’s livelihood into consideration, but it is now for people to also do their part, said BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that citizens should wear a mask, avoid crowds and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. If not, considering the rise in cases, strict action will have to be taken, he warned. He said the government is looking at crowds, beds occupied in hospitals, patients in ICUs, those demanding oxygen beds, occupancy of beds, cases in hospitals, and all other factors.

The cases will rise, and the virus is fast spreading from person-to-person. So, it is important to break the chain for which citizens must also act. Meanwhile, the Karnataka government on Tuesday issued Covid-related guidelines and restrictions for celebration of Vaikunta Ekadashi and Makar Sankranti in the state. The festivals fall on January 13 and January 14, this year. No religious congregations of any kind for any fairs or festival celebrations are allowed for Sankranti or Vaikunta Ekadashi.

Claim 50K compensation even if deaths are not recorded

Families of those who died of Covid, but whose deaths are not recorded in the Health department, can claim the Rs 50,000 compensation from the State Disaster Relief Fund. For this, the family must submit a fresh application, present a medical certificate of cause of death (form 4 and 4a), which will be reviewed as per ICMR guidelines.

The registrar of births and deaths must be notified, and the death added to the state war room line list. If the applicant has already given the medical certificate but death has not been recorded, the BBMP has to review it and include it in the software.