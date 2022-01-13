STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Liver health formula 

In recent times, there’s a rise in liver diseases among women in India. Here’s why  

Published: 13th January 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Regular checkups for the liver is important 

By Dr Mallikarjun Sakpal
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There are more than 100 different liver diseases affecting both men and women of all ages. But some of them are very commonly seen amongst women and are widely undiagnosed. In recent years, India has witnessed a rise in liver disease amongst women owing to factors like increase in alcohol intake, underlying liver and autoimmune diseases — as well as specific medicine or drug-related issues. Some of the most commonly seen liver diseases are alcoholic liver disease, autoimmune hepatitis, viral hepatitis, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), pregnancy-related liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), benign liver tumors and cirrhosis.

The liver carries out more than 500 vital functions in our body which include production of bile, blood plasma, conversion of excess glucose, clearing the blood of drugs and other poisonous substances, regulating blood clotting and blood levels of amino acids, etc. Any anomalies or disturbances in the function can cause damage to the liver which can lead to liver damage or failure. Chronic fatigue, loss of appetite, weight loss, nausea, vomiting, jaundice, abdominal pain and swelling, itchy skin, dark urine colour, swelling in the ankles and legs and easy bruising are some of the symptoms indicating that you are more likely to have liver disease. Often liver disease during its initial stage shows no specific symptom however when the disease progresses and symptoms start showing. 

Menopause and liver issues 

Liver diseases are common in both men and women but certain liver diseases affect only women. Women when compared to men have less body water, stomach enzymes, much more likely to have toxicity from drugs. Lack of estrogen can have a negative effect on the liver. Thus, women after menopause are more likely to develop a fatty liver. Fatty liver in women can progress into cirrhosis more rapidly when compared to men. Women are also at the risk of gaining more weight after menopause because of hormonal changes. This can be life-threatening as fat can be accumulated in the liver cells which can lead to fibrosis, then cirrhosis and eventually cancer. According to research data by NCBI, women are 10 times more likely to have primary biliary cirrhosis (PBC) than men and four times as likely to have autoimmune hepatitis.

Certain liver diseases are commonly observed in women like pregnancy-related liver diseases such as ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS), hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), Intrahepatic Cholestasis of Pregnancy (ICP), acute fatty liver of pregnancy (AFLP), HELLP syndrome. This may be attributed to the biological reasons.

Alcohol-related liver disease on the rise 

Drugs and alcohol affect the liver earlier and more rapidly than men, and at a lower dose. Alcoholic hepatitis, an inflammation of the liver caused by drinking alcohol can develop in the course of weeks and months while some alcohol-related liver diseases like cirrhosis take years to develop. During the pandemic, there has been a sharp increase in the frequency of binge drinking episodes amongst women.  

(The writer is consultant - hepatologist and liver transplant physician, Aster CMI Hospital)

How to maintain a healthy liver 

  • Regular exercise helps you combat the weight gain that’s associated with menopause  
  • Eat a healthy diet. Avoid saturated fats 
  • Avoid alcohol  
  • Avoid overuse of non-prescription drugs. Illegal drugs and non-prescribed herbal supplements which are not usually regulated, so you don’t know what’s in them, or their real benefits
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp