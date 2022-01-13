Snacks for Sankranti 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Whether you are celebrating Pongal or Makar Sankranti, this weekend is sure to be a busy one. With lots of delicious food to devour and fun family celebrations, it’s surely going to be a good one but also a quiet one with the weekend curfew in place. However, if you don’t have the time to prepare everything and want to order some goodies, here are some home chefs in the city who have put together hampers that you can order and celebrate the festival.

Yummy options

Meena Kolla has put together nippattu, sunnundalu, butter muruku, ariselu, besan ladoo, peanut ladoo and karjikaya for the festive season. These items can be ordered in bulk or individually.

Details: 94490 51492

Home coming

From homemade ellu bella to sakkare achchu, Prathima HB of Jashvi Products has all of them handy. You can either order a ceramic cup box which has a mix of ellu bella and sakkare achchu for 100 gm. It’s priced at Rs 390 per box. You can also opt for a glass jar with a lid which is priced at C65.

Details: 9980322143/6366622143

Meal box

If you want a complete healthy meal kit, you can order a Sankranti combo from KukClean. It includes millet pongal/khichdi, ragi ladoos and peanuts, and is priced at C920. Due to the weekend curfew, the items will be delivered on Friday, Jan 14.

Details: kukclean.com.

Something for all

In collaboration with Conosh, chef Abhijeet Khot of The Den has put together a Lohri and Pongal box, which will have items like aloo gobi adraki, makki ki roti, Amritsari paneer kulcha, gur ka halwa, thayir saddam, urlai kara kari, vada gam thovayal, kadalai paruppu payasam and much more. These options can be ordered for Friday and Saturday, lunch and dinner. It’s priced at C1,499.

Details: conosh.com

Made with love

From Athula Nirmiti Organics, you can order pootharekulu, sesame ladoo, urad chakli and kullaka rice ariselu. You can either buy them individually or as a whole, and enjoy them with your loved ones.

Details: 90081 16091