STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Snacks for Sankranti 

Planning to order festive goodies? Here are some home chefs selling authentic flavours

Published: 13th January 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Whether you are celebrating Pongal or Makar Sankranti, this weekend is sure to be a busy one. With lots of delicious food to devour and fun family celebrations, it’s surely going to be a good one but also a quiet one with the weekend curfew in place. However, if you don’t have the time to prepare everything and want to order some goodies, here are some home chefs in the city who have put together hampers that you can order and celebrate the festival. 

Yummy options 

Meena Kolla has put together nippattu, sunnundalu, butter muruku, ariselu, besan ladoo, peanut ladoo and karjikaya for the festive season. These items can be ordered in bulk or individually. 

Details: 94490 51492

Home coming 

From homemade ellu bella to sakkare achchu, Prathima HB of Jashvi Products has all of them handy. You can either order a ceramic cup box which has a mix of ellu bella and sakkare achchu for 100 gm. It’s priced at Rs 390 per box. You can also opt for a glass jar with a lid which is priced at C65. 

Details: 9980322143/6366622143

Meal box 

If you want a complete healthy meal kit, you can order a Sankranti combo from KukClean. It includes millet pongal/khichdi, ragi ladoos and peanuts, and is priced at C920. Due to the weekend curfew, the items will be delivered on Friday, Jan 14.  

Details: kukclean.com. 

Something for all 

In collaboration with Conosh, chef Abhijeet Khot of The Den has put together a Lohri and Pongal box, which will have  items like aloo gobi adraki, makki ki roti, Amritsari paneer kulcha, gur ka halwa, thayir saddam, urlai kara kari, vada gam thovayal, kadalai paruppu payasam and much more. These options can be ordered for Friday and Saturday, lunch and dinner. It’s priced at C1,499.

Details: conosh.com

Made with love 

From Athula Nirmiti Organics, you can order pootharekulu, sesame ladoo, urad chakli and kullaka rice ariselu. You can either buy them individually or as a whole, and enjoy them with your loved ones. 

Details: 90081 16091

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp