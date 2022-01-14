STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru hoteliers want weekend curfew to be lifted

They also decided to meet CM Basavaraj Bommai on Monday after he completes his isolation period, to submit a memorandum.

BENGALURU: Members of several associations of hotels, restaurants, bars, choultries and catering units, who held detailed discussions on Thursday, have announced that they will sit in the streets and conduct their business if the government does not lift the weekend curfew after Sankranti.

They also decided to meet CM Basavaraj Bommai on Monday after he completes his isolation period, to submit a memorandum. “If the government does not agree, we will be left with no choice but to sit in the streets and do business.

The alternative is strict implementation of 50% seating capacity in resta-urants. Instead of restri-cting gatherings for weddings, 50% of venue capacity should be allowed,” said PC Rao, president of the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels and Restaurants Association.  

They said Maharashtra, which is seeing a huge number of cases, has also not imposed weekend or night curfew. They said they are losing  Rs 200 crore per day due to the weekend curfew.

