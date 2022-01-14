STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Collegiate edu department prepares to get students future-ready 

In its effort to align all institutions with the National Education Policy-2020, the DCTE has been working closely with the industry, said Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayana.

Published: 14th January 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Engineering students at Anna University.

(File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) has entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) on Thursday which will benefit students studying in 92 polytechnic and 14 engineering government institutions. The agreement will enable the two bodies to guide young entrepreneurs, more so in rural Karnataka, through mentorship and talent development. 

In its effort to align all institutions with the National Education Policy-2020, the DCTE has been working closely with the industry, said Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayana. “The MoU will enable development of relevant curriculum, enhancing infrastructure for teaching among other things,” he said. “This collaboration will enable to organise future digital jobs drives exclusively for students of government institutions and to provide career counselling and guidance in government institutions leading to meaningful internships, projects and placements,” he said. 

What It Entails

  •  Conducting workforce research for industries beyond Bengaluru 
  •  Facilitating industry talks, mentoring, seminars and workshops for students, faculty, etc 
  •  Guiding young entrepreneurs, especially in rural areas, through mentorship and talent development
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp