Collegiate edu department prepares to get students future-ready 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) has entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) on Thursday which will benefit students studying in 92 polytechnic and 14 engineering government institutions. The agreement will enable the two bodies to guide young entrepreneurs, more so in rural Karnataka, through mentorship and talent development.

In its effort to align all institutions with the National Education Policy-2020, the DCTE has been working closely with the industry, said Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayana. “The MoU will enable development of relevant curriculum, enhancing infrastructure for teaching among other things,” he said. “This collaboration will enable to organise future digital jobs drives exclusively for students of government institutions and to provide career counselling and guidance in government institutions leading to meaningful internships, projects and placements,” he said.

What It Entails