Gyms, pools in Bengaluru apartment complexes shut amid Covid scare

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Gyms, swimming pools and other sports facilities will once again be closed in apartment complexes, and events and gatherings in clubhouses and community halls are to be restricted to 50 people, and preferably avoided. BBMP issued a set of revised guidelines for apartments on Thursday, after holding discussions with residents’ welfare associations.

The order states that children must wear a mask round the clock in open spaces, and if more than three cases are reported in the complex, it will be declared a containment zone for a minimum of seven days. If one case is reported in a house, it is declared a CZ, if three cases are reported, the floor is declared a CZ, and if 10 are found in a tower, the tower itself is declared a CZ. If cases go above 50, the entire apartment complex will be declared a containment zone.

Those in the CZ, primary and secondary contacts will be subject to home quarantine, and the RWA and apartment association will keep vigil. All contacts will be tested. Health officials will also stick home quarantine posters on the areas. RWAs should also ensure that any resident with symptoms or suspected to have come in contact with a Covid-positive person is reported to health officials, and is tested, tracked, triaged, quarantined and isolated. The associations must also ensure that international travellers and those with travel history to Maharashtra, Kerala and Goa, are subject to RT-PCR tests and have a negative report.

BBMP directed apartment associations and RWAs to appoint a single point of contact who will be in touch with BBMP health authorities. They must also ensure that every one is doubly vaccinated, and entry of vendors and delivery agents is restricted.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said a separate and stern advisory has been issued as around 50-60 per cent of containment zones are in apartment complexes, PGs and hostels. BBMP also issued a special advisory for PGs, nursing colleges, hostels and other colleges. Those staying in hostels should undergo tests, in case someone tests positive. The administration must ensure every one is doubly vaccinated.

Passenger traffic hit at KIA

BENGALURU: The surge in Covid cases in Bengaluru has caused an alarming dip in passenger traffic at the Kempegowda International Airport since the New Year. The average footfalls per day now ranges between 50,000 and 55,000 flyers only. A BIAL spokesperson said, “The surge in cases have clearly affected passenger flow to KIA. This coupled with the restrictions imposed on the seating capacity on flights have affected travel plans of many.” The passenger flow during Christmas and the year-end averaged between 72,000-75,000 per day and it was expected to reach pre-covid levels (90,000 to 1 lakh per day) by early January.