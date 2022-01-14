STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Kannur-Yesvantpur train derailment an act of nature: Report

A three-member team comprising heads of departments of Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering and Traffic recently submitted its findings.

Published: 14th January 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)

Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An inquiry by South Western Railway into the major derailment of the Kannur-Yesvantpur Express in Bengaluru Railway Division, after boulders fell on the train on November 12 last year, has attributed the mishap to an act of nature. There has been no case of negligence by any department, it has established.

A three-member team comprising heads of departments of Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering and Traffic recently submitted its findings.Five coaches of train 07390 derailed around 3.50am, after boulders came rolling down on to it due to heavy rain in the preceding days. None of the 2,348 passengers were injured in the mishap, that occurred at Dharmapuri, between Thoppur and Sivadi of Bengaluru-Salem section. 

Chief Public Relations Officer, SWR, E Vijaya told TNIE, “An inquiry fixes primary and secondary responsibility for any incident. In this case, no primary responsibility was fixed on any one as investigations have revealed it was a natural phenomenon,” she said. “The accident was caused by falling of boulders which hit the train after the engine and four coaches passed. It was due to natural causes beyond the control of anyone, and so no Railway man was held primarily responsible.

Regular inspections at the spot earlier could not have prevented the occurrence of such an accident, she added. “There was no failure in the railway system,” she said. The secondary responsibility has been fixed on a few staff members for not maintaining catchwater drains in the area, Vijaya said. “They are not directly responsible for the accident.  However, action would be taken against them for the lapses,” she added. The extent of financial loss caused to the Railways could not be provided by any anyone in SWR.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp