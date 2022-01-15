Baptist Hospital gets two new facilities on golden jubilee 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two new facilities were inaugurated at the Bangalore Baptist Hospital on Friday, in commemoration of the golden jubilee of the well-known hospital.

The facilities, named the ‘Women and Children’s Health Research Centre’ (WCHRC) and the ‘Living and Learning Centre’ (LLC), are funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), American Schools and Hospitals Abroad (ASHA) and Baylor University, and both of them are housed at the hospital premises in Bengaluru.

The WCHRC is a 23-bed neonatal ICU, which also houses three operation theatres and 11-bedded pediatric ICUs, with the hospital focusing on providing care to mothers and children, especially during the pandemic. On the other hand, the LLC aims to provide housing and accommodation to students studying at the hospital. The facility is able to house around 224 nursing and postgraduate medical students. It also includes classrooms and other recreational and teaching equipment for the students.