STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Number of road accidents, deaths dip in Bengaluru

In 2021, 655 people lost their lives in accidents, against 832 the previous year, shows report

Published: 15th January 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of accidents and deaths due to accidents declined in the city in 2021 as compared to previous years, a report from the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has revealed. In 14.88 per cent of fatal accident cases, the accused had no valid driving licence, while deaths due to drinking and driving increased as the traffic police could not keep a tab on such cases due to Covid.

In 2020, 655 people died in 632 accidents, while 832 people were killed in 810 accidents in 2019. This has seen a slight dip in 2021, with 655 deaths in 632 accidents. “Though the number of fatal accidents decreased, the ratio of deaths is not the same. This reveals that the impact of accidents has increased,” the report stated.

The number of pedestrian deaths in 2021 decreased by three compared to 2020. The report stated that 273, 164 and 161 pedestrians were killed in road accidents in 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively. Two-wheelers claimed the lives of more pedestrians followed by lorries. Drivers of heavy vehicles were involved in most accidents, followed by two-wheeler riders, and car drivers. Most of the accused are aged between 21 and 40 years.

Most of the fatal accidents occurred between 9 am and 12 noon, 6 pm and 9 pm, and 12 midnight and 6 am. Negligence of riders/drivers while commuting in heavy traffic, lack of visibility due to poor light in the night, and rash and negligent driving are listed as reasons for such accidents.

More accidents and deaths occurred during weekends, and deaths of accident victims despite reaching the hospital immediately or within one hour after the mishap suggested that the city witnessed more high-impact accidents. The number of deaths among those wearing helmets compared with those not wearing helmets was high in 2021. Riders wearing cheap-quality helmets to avoid penalty, not fastening chin straps and wearing half-helmets are the main reasons for the trend. The number of deaths due to not wearing seatbelts has also gone up. Accidents on cement roads are proportionately higher than asphalted roads.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru road accidents
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp