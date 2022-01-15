Number of road accidents, deaths dip in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of accidents and deaths due to accidents declined in the city in 2021 as compared to previous years, a report from the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has revealed. In 14.88 per cent of fatal accident cases, the accused had no valid driving licence, while deaths due to drinking and driving increased as the traffic police could not keep a tab on such cases due to Covid.

In 2020, 655 people died in 632 accidents, while 832 people were killed in 810 accidents in 2019. This has seen a slight dip in 2021, with 655 deaths in 632 accidents. “Though the number of fatal accidents decreased, the ratio of deaths is not the same. This reveals that the impact of accidents has increased,” the report stated.

The number of pedestrian deaths in 2021 decreased by three compared to 2020. The report stated that 273, 164 and 161 pedestrians were killed in road accidents in 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively. Two-wheelers claimed the lives of more pedestrians followed by lorries. Drivers of heavy vehicles were involved in most accidents, followed by two-wheeler riders, and car drivers. Most of the accused are aged between 21 and 40 years.

Most of the fatal accidents occurred between 9 am and 12 noon, 6 pm and 9 pm, and 12 midnight and 6 am. Negligence of riders/drivers while commuting in heavy traffic, lack of visibility due to poor light in the night, and rash and negligent driving are listed as reasons for such accidents.

More accidents and deaths occurred during weekends, and deaths of accident victims despite reaching the hospital immediately or within one hour after the mishap suggested that the city witnessed more high-impact accidents. The number of deaths among those wearing helmets compared with those not wearing helmets was high in 2021. Riders wearing cheap-quality helmets to avoid penalty, not fastening chin straps and wearing half-helmets are the main reasons for the trend. The number of deaths due to not wearing seatbelts has also gone up. Accidents on cement roads are proportionately higher than asphalted roads.