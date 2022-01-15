STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Three held for setting dhaba staffer ablaze

A senior police officer said the gang wanted to destroy the dhaba over a dispute between the owner and his wife, who had planned the attack.

Published: 15th January 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soladevanahalli police have arrested three men, including two habitual offenders, for allegedly pouring petrol on a staffer of a dhaba and setting him on fire. The incident was reported on December 23 last year at U Turn dhaba on Nelamangala highway. 

A senior police officer said the gang wanted to destroy the dhaba over a dispute between the owner and his wife, who had planned the attack. The owner of the dhaba was not on the premises when the gang came and set one of the staff, Manohar, ablaze. His colleague, Tejas, doused the fire and shifted him to Victoria Hospital where he succumbed later.

Soladevanahalli police  had recorded the statement of Manohar and registered a case against unknown persons under Section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) and Section 307 ( attempt to murder) .  After the death of Manoj, police added a murder case against the accused and stepped up efforts to track them down.

Investigations revealed that the wife of the dhaba owner had an affair with one of the accused, who is currently absconding, and her husband had warned the accused to stay away from her. Following this, the duo decided to destroy the property. 

 Earlier, it was said that the accused had refused to pay the bill after having dinner and, in a fit of rage, they set fire to the dhaba. Two of the habitual offenders were involved in several criminal cases, including attempt to murder and robberies in and around the city, a police officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp