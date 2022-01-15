Three held for setting dhaba staffer ablaze

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soladevanahalli police have arrested three men, including two habitual offenders, for allegedly pouring petrol on a staffer of a dhaba and setting him on fire. The incident was reported on December 23 last year at U Turn dhaba on Nelamangala highway.

A senior police officer said the gang wanted to destroy the dhaba over a dispute between the owner and his wife, who had planned the attack. The owner of the dhaba was not on the premises when the gang came and set one of the staff, Manohar, ablaze. His colleague, Tejas, doused the fire and shifted him to Victoria Hospital where he succumbed later.

Soladevanahalli police had recorded the statement of Manohar and registered a case against unknown persons under Section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) and Section 307 ( attempt to murder) . After the death of Manoj, police added a murder case against the accused and stepped up efforts to track them down.

Investigations revealed that the wife of the dhaba owner had an affair with one of the accused, who is currently absconding, and her husband had warned the accused to stay away from her. Following this, the duo decided to destroy the property.

Earlier, it was said that the accused had refused to pay the bill after having dinner and, in a fit of rage, they set fire to the dhaba. Two of the habitual offenders were involved in several criminal cases, including attempt to murder and robberies in and around the city, a police officer said.