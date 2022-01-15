STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tradition on a plate

Whether you’re celebrating Sankranti, Pongal, Lohri or Bihu, food brings us all together this festive season. Here are some easy-to-make recipes to make the day better

By Express News Service

Pinni

Ingredients:

  • Gehu ka atta 2 tbsp
  • Besan atta 2 tbsp  
  • Urad dal 1 1/2 cup  
  • Grated Khoya 250 gm
  • Sugar 11/2 cup  
  • Eliachi powder 3 tsp  
  • Chiroti rava 2 tbsp  
  • Pure ghee 1   1/4cup
  • Badam 1 cup

Method:
Soak urad dal for 3 to 4 hours and then grind it to paste with some water.
Take ghee in a kadhai add gehu ka atta besan atta and rava and roast it for 15 minutes on low flame.
Add the dal paste to it and roast it for an hour on low flame.
The mixture will turn pink in colour.
Add khoya to the mixture and stir it For another 10 to 15 mins.
Make sugar syrup by adding 1 cup of water to sugar and bring it to boil till the consistency of syrup reaches 11/2 string
Roast badam in 1 tbsp of ghee and add it to the dal mixture.
Add sugar syrup and cardamom powder to the mixture.
Stir the mixture on low flame for 10 mins.
Let the mixture cool down to room temperature.
Make ladoos in cup shape. You can use badam to garnish.

– Bhavini Shah, @pinky.shah.7505

Makara Chaula

Ingredients:

  • Raw rice or Basmati rice 1 1/2 cup 
  • Milk 1 cup  
  • Curd 1/2cup  
  • Cottage cheese  1 cup (mashed)  
  • Grated jaggery 1 cup  
  • Grated coconut 1 cup  
  • Chopped ripe banana 1 cup  
  • Chopped cucumber 1 cup  
  • Sugarcane chunks 1/2 cup  Chopped
  • apple 1 cup  
  • Grapes 1 cup  
  • Oranges 1 cup
  • Pomegranate seeds 1 cup  
  • Cashew nuts 1/4 cup
  •  Raisins 1/4 cup  
  • Coarsely ground white roasted sesame seeds 1/4 cup
  •  Clarified butter 1/4 cup
  •  Honey 1 tbsp
  •  Crushed ginger 1 tsp
  •  Green cardamom powder 1 tsp  
  • Freshly crushed black Pepper powder 1 tsp
  •   Edible camphor 1/4 tsp

Method:
Soak the rice with enough water for 2-3 hours.Then wash them thoroughly and transfer into a colander so that all the water will drain out. Then grind the rice coarsely.
In a big bowl, add the coarsely  ground rice and add all the ingredients. Mix well. Add some basil leaves.
Makara Chaula is ready. Keep inside the fridge and serve chilled.

– Priyanka Jagaty, @priyanka foodfuntravel

