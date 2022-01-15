Tradition on a plate

By Express News Service

Whether you’re celebrating Sankranti, Pongal, Lohri or Bihu, food brings us all together this festive season. Here are some easy-to-make recipes to make the day better

Pinni

Ingredients:

Gehu ka atta 2 tbsp

Besan atta 2 tbsp

Urad dal 1 1/2 cup

Grated Khoya 250 gm

Sugar 11/2 cup

Eliachi powder 3 tsp

Chiroti rava 2 tbsp

Pure ghee 1 1/4cup

Badam 1 cup

Method:

Soak urad dal for 3 to 4 hours and then grind it to paste with some water.

Take ghee in a kadhai add gehu ka atta besan atta and rava and roast it for 15 minutes on low flame.

Add the dal paste to it and roast it for an hour on low flame.

The mixture will turn pink in colour.

Add khoya to the mixture and stir it For another 10 to 15 mins.

Make sugar syrup by adding 1 cup of water to sugar and bring it to boil till the consistency of syrup reaches 11/2 string

Roast badam in 1 tbsp of ghee and add it to the dal mixture.

Add sugar syrup and cardamom powder to the mixture.

Stir the mixture on low flame for 10 mins.

Let the mixture cool down to room temperature.

Make ladoos in cup shape. You can use badam to garnish.

– Bhavini Shah, @pinky.shah.7505

Makara Chaula

Ingredients:

Raw rice or Basmati rice 1 1/2 cup

Milk 1 cup

Curd 1/2cup

Cottage cheese 1 cup (mashed)

Grated jaggery 1 cup

Grated coconut 1 cup

Chopped ripe banana 1 cup

Chopped cucumber 1 cup

Sugarcane chunks 1/2 cup Chopped

apple 1 cup

Grapes 1 cup

Oranges 1 cup

Pomegranate seeds 1 cup

Cashew nuts 1/4 cup

Raisins 1/4 cup

Coarsely ground white roasted sesame seeds 1/4 cup

Clarified butter 1/4 cup

Honey 1 tbsp

Crushed ginger 1 tsp

Green cardamom powder 1 tsp

Freshly crushed black Pepper powder 1 tsp

Edible camphor 1/4 tsp

Method:

Soak the rice with enough water for 2-3 hours.Then wash them thoroughly and transfer into a colander so that all the water will drain out. Then grind the rice coarsely.

In a big bowl, add the coarsely ground rice and add all the ingredients. Mix well. Add some basil leaves.

Makara Chaula is ready. Keep inside the fridge and serve chilled.

– Priyanka Jagaty, @priyanka foodfuntravel